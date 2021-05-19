Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

38% of Kazakhstani children and teens go in for sports

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 May 2021, 16:47
38% of Kazakhstani children and teens go in for sports

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «As of today the local executive bodies provide KZT 5 bln 41 mln for per capita financing in the sphere of sports to cover 40,539 children and youth,» the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Yerlan Kozhagapanov said at today’s online briefing.

He added that KZT 2 bln 518 mln is to be allocated for cultural sector to embrace 24,521 kids.

Currently 37.5% of children and teens attend sports sections, 370,000 of them are training at children's and youth sports schools, 190,000 at physical training clubs for children and young people, 965,000 at schools’ sections.

The number of children attending creative circles at educational and cultural facilities, aged 4-18, grew up to 1,360,721.


Culture   Government of Kazakhstan   Sport   Youth of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Culture and Sport  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul