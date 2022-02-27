38 new COVID-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 38 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

21 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, one death related to the COVID-like pneumonia was reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has logged a total of 88,114 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 81,663 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,337 people countrywide.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 351 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,302,059 since the start of the pandemic.