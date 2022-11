38 new COVID cases detected in Kazakhstan last day

21 November 2022, 09:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of November 21 some 801 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan with 112 patients staying in the hospitals, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service informs.

Of which 7 are in critical condition, 2 in extremely critical condition, while 2 are on life support.