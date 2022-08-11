Qazaq TV
38 COVID-19 patients in critical condition, Kazakh Ministry
11 August 2022 10:01

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 11, 2022, some 25,026 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.

1,242 of them are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, while 24,692 are treated at home, the Kazinform learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread.

38 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 7 in extremely critical condition, while 4 are on life support.

As earlier reported, 1,651 new cases were detected in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.


