Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    37bn tenge to be spent on roads repair in N Kazakhstan

    19 July 2019, 15:01

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov informed mass media how many kilometers of roads will be repaired in the region by the yearend.

    According tohim, 39% of roads in the region are in poor condition now.

    «37bn tenge hasbeen allocated for the repair of 705km of roads. These funds will let usconsiderably improve the condition of local roads. In turn, we will improvelives of 95,000 residents of 133 villages,» the Governor said.

    In his words,this work will be continued in the coming years.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil