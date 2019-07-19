Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
37bn tenge to be spent on roads repair in N Kazakhstan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 July 2019, 15:01
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov informed mass media how many kilometers of roads will be repaired in the region by the yearend.

According to him, 39% of roads in the region are in poor condition now.

«37bn tenge has been allocated for the repair of 705km of roads. These funds will let us considerably improve the condition of local roads. In turn, we will improve lives of 95,000 residents of 133 villages,» the Governor said.

In his words, this work will be continued in the coming years.

North Kazakhstan region  
