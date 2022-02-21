Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kostanay region

370 people under coronavirus treatment in Kostanay rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 February 2022, 15:48
370 people under coronavirus treatment in Kostanay rgn

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - As of now, the occupancy rate at the infectious diseases hospitals stands at 27.4% in Kostanay region as 370 people are receiving treatment for COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been given to 356,342 people and the second component to 340,023 people in the region.

In total, 96,410 people have received booster shots against COVID-19 in Kostanay region.

The region has registered 64 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. It has seen the daily COVID-19 growth rate of 0.12%.

Earlier it was reported that almost 6,000 teens have received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kostanay region.


Coronavirus   Kostanay region    COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Pfizer  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events