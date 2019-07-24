Go to the main site
    37-year-old mom gives birth to quadruplets in St. Petersburg

    24 July 2019, 15:18

    ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM A 37-year-old woman gave birth to quadruplets, three boys and one girl, at a maternity clinic of the St. Petersburg State Pediatric Medical University, TASS reports.

    «Four wonderful babies were born — three boys weighing 0.870kg, 1.930kg and 1.580kg and one girl weighing 1.540kg. The mom feels well,» the University said on Tuesday.

    It was the woman’s first-time pregnancy. The babies were born at 35 weeks by caesarian section. The newborns breathe on their own.

    According to St. Petersburg’s public health committee, two sets of quadruplets were born in the city last year. This year, this the first such batch.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

