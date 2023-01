37 road sections closed in 9 regions due to bad weather conditions

9 January 2023, 07:50

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 37 road sections in 9 regions of Kazakhstan were closed down due to deterioration of weather conditions, the press service of KazAvtoZhol National Company JSC reports.

The roads were closed down in Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Karaganda, Ulytau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions as of 10:30 p.m. January 8.