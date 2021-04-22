Go to the main site
    37 new schools to be built in Atyrau region

    22 April 2021, 16:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 37 new schools for 23,000 schoolchildren are expected to be constructed in Atyrau region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed at the Thursday session for the issues of socioeconomic development of Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The President stressed he will personally control the progress of the region’s development and timely response to all the existing problems.

    The draft Comprehensive Plan of Socioeconomic Development of Atyrau region until 2025 has been mapped out at the President’s instruction. As part of the plan, 37 new schools for 23,000 schoolchildren are to be built in the region. This will help solve the existing problem with the lack of school places for children.

    In addition, a radiological department will be constructed at the oncological hospital in Atyrau city and nine more primary healthcare facilities will be built in rural areas. Moreover, a rehabilitation center for children with special needs will be unveiled in the region as well.

    There are plans to put into service some 3.5 million square meters of housing for 25,000 families in Atyrau region.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

