Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    37 Kazakhstanis were onboard with coronavirus positive woman arrived from Milan, Health Minister

    13 March 2020, 19:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - There were 37 compatriots onboard with the third coronavirus positive Kazakhstani woman who arrived from Milan, said the Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov at a press conference in the Central Communications Service.

    According to his words, 90 passengers were onboard the flight which arrived from Moscow on March 12. Besides, there were 42 residents of the Russian Federation and 11 residents of other states.

    He informed, since the citizen of Kazakhstan arrived from Milan through Moscow, she was immediately quarantined.

    Earlier it was reported that the third case of coronavirus infection was detected in Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazakhstan Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    3 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    4 Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
    5 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named