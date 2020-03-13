Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
37 Kazakhstanis were onboard with coronavirus positive woman arrived from Milan, Health Minister

Alzhanova Raushan
13 March 2020, 19:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - There were 37 compatriots onboard with the third coronavirus positive Kazakhstani woman who arrived from Milan, said the Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov at a press conference in the Central Communications Service.

According to his words, 90 passengers were onboard the flight which arrived from Moscow on March 12. Besides, there were 42 residents of the Russian Federation and 11 residents of other states.

He informed, since the citizen of Kazakhstan arrived from Milan through Moscow, she was immediately quarantined.

Earlier it was reported that the third case of coronavirus infection was detected in Kazakhstan.


