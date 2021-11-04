Go to the main site
      Atyrau region

    369 people treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

    4 November 2021, 07:15

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 20 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Of the 20 COVID-19 fresh cases, 12 have been registered in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has reported three fresh COVID-19 cases as a result of screenings. The region’s Isatay district has reported three infections, while Kyzylkuginsk and Kurmangazinsk districts have each reported two cases.

    Out of the 20 fresh daily cases, 15 are with symptoms and five are without symptoms.

    Over the past day, 47 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.

    195 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 100 at the modular hospital, four at the second regional hospital, 24 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 46 at the hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Earlier it was reported that six thousand students have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

