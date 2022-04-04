Go to the main site
    366,320 people receive both COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Pavlodar rgn

    4 April 2022, 18:50

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – 693 people have received a third COVID-19 vaccine jab in Pavlodar region over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Pavlodar region, the second COVID-19 vaccine jab has so far been given to 366,320 people in the region. The first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 376,058 people or over 73.2% of the eligible population of the region.

    693 people have received a third COVID-19 vaccine jab in Pavlodar region over the past day. As of today, in total, 112,007 people have been revaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar reigon.

    11,777 residents of Pavlodar region, including 8,724 teens, 303 pregnant women, and 2,707 nursing mothers have been administered the first jab of Pfizer vaccine. The second jab of the vaccine has been given to 10,533 people of Pavlodar region.

    43 people with disabilities have also received the first Pfizer vaccine jab, and 14 disabled people the second jab of the vaccine.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Pavlodar region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Pavlodar
