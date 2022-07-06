Go to the main site
    360 new COVID-19 cases, 123 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan in 24h

    6 July 2022, 10:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 360 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for prevention of the COVID-19 spread.

    Of them, 59 are in Nur-Sultan, 199 – in Almaty, 29 – in Shymkent, 4 – in Akmola region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 17 – in Almaty region, 10 – in Atyrau region, 3 – in East Kazakhstan region, 10 – in Zhambyl region, 2 – in West Kazakhstan region, 15 –in Karaganda region, 2 – in Kostanay region, 2 – in Kyzylorda region, 3 – in Pavlodar region, 3 – in the North Kazakhstan region, and 1 – in Turkistan region.

    The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan reached 1,307,877.

    As for those recovered from the coronavirus infection, their number reached 123 in the past 24 hours. Of them, 45 are in Nur-Sultan, 69 – in Almaty, 1 – in Zhambyl region, 5 – in Karaganda region, 2 – in Kostanay region, and 1 – in Kyzylorda region.

    The recovery rate rose to 1,292,749 across Kazakhstan.

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Healthcare
