Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    360,000 in Pavlodar region fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    5 March 2022, 07:15

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 360,974 people in Pavlodar region were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

    374,143 people or 72.9% were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    Uspen district is taking the lead in the vaccinate rates.

    100,929 people or 43.8% of eligible population were boosted or received the 3rd booster shot. 12,510 health workers were revaccinated. 833 people were given the 3rd shot for the past 24 hours.

    The epidemiologists urge all to get vaccinated and revaccinated.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Pavlodar region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued