36 sports facilities built in Atyrau region in 2022

26 December 2022, 14:14
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM «36 sports facilities were built and commissioned in Atyrau region this year,» deputy Governor of the region Zhasulan Bisembiyev said.

7 sports complexes, 9 gyms, 2 pools, and 18 sports grounds were put into service in the region so far. As of now, the number of sports facilities grew to 1,212. The number of kids and teens at training schools rose by 1,629 as compared to the last year. Notably, 15,550 children and teens are going in for sports in the region free of charge.

Physical culture clubs were opened in all the districts this year. 6,498 people took sports last year in the region. In 2022 the number of people taking exercises at sports clubs reached 4,276.


Photo: RCS

