    36 people evacuated due to residential complex fire in Petropavlovsk

    28 April 2020, 15:58

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 36 people have been evacuated from a residential complex in Petropavlovsk this morning, Kazinform reports.

    According to reports, the fire started at the five-storey residential complex at around 11:30 am. The fire broke out on the balcony on the third floor.

    The firefighters dispatched to the scene evacuated 36 people, including 11 children, from the residential complex.

    The fire was extinguished by 11:56 am. It covered an area of 5 square meters. No casualties or injuries were reported.


