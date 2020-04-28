Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

36 people evacuated due to residential complex fire in Petropavlovsk

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 April 2020, 15:58
36 people evacuated due to residential complex fire in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 36 people have been evacuated from a residential complex in Petropavlovsk this morning, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the fire started at the five-storey residential complex at around 11:30 am. The fire broke out on the balcony on the third floor.

The firefighters dispatched to the scene evacuated 36 people, including 11 children, from the residential complex.

The fire was extinguished by 11:56 am. It covered an area of 5 square meters. No casualties or injuries were reported.

photo

photo


Incidents    North Kazakhstan region   Regions  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches