36 new COVID cases recorded in Kazakhstan over 24 hr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of March 19 some 1,801 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, with 135 patients staying in the hospitals, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

Two coronavirus patients are in critical condition, four in extremely critical condition, and one more is on life support.

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 36 new COVID-19 cases.