Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

36 new COVID cases recorded in Kazakhstan over 24 hr

19 March 2023, 10:10
36 new COVID cases recorded in Kazakhstan over 24 hr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of March 19 some 1,801 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, with 135 patients staying in the hospitals, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

Two coronavirus patients are in critical condition, four in extremely critical condition, and one more is on life support.

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 36 new COVID-19 cases.


Related news
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
34 COVID cases reported in Kazakhstan over 24 hr
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
179 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-like pneumonia
Kazakhstan records 28 more coronavirus cases last day
Almost 1,800 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
Over 1,700 still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
81 more tested positive for COVID over 24 hr
Brazil hits 700,000 deaths from COVID-19
Kazakhstan reports 88 new coronavirus cases
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News