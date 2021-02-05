36 new COVID-19 cases detected at Tengiz oilfield in past 24 hrs

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 1,042 people are treated for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

58 people have contracted COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in the region. Of these, 13 fresh cases were reported in Atyrau city. 36 fresh daily infections were detected at the Tengiz oilfield as a result of the screening. 6 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Kurmangazinsk district, while Kyzylkoginsk, Makhambet, and Zhylyoisk districts each reported one COVID-19 case apiece. Only 13 in 58 patients have symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

350 COVID-19 patients are staying at home, while 65 people are treated at the regional infectious facility. 607 are treated and monitored by healthcare workers at the Tengiz oilfield.

108 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region in the past 24 hours.

Currently, Atyrau region is in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.



