36 more COVID-19 cases detected in Kazakhstan last day

20 March 2023, 10:53
ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of March 20 some 1,781 people are being treated for coronavirus infection, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

135 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, and 1,646 are treated at home. Of which two are in critical condition, four in extremely critical condition, and one more is on life support.

36 more COVID-19 cases were detected in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.


