36 India’s COVID-19 strain cases detected in Almaty in 24 hours

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 June 2021, 21:49
ALMATY. KAZINFORM 36 India’s COVID-19 strain cases were detected in Almaty in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department, the city reports increasing incidence of Delta variant cases. 36 out of 46 samples showed presence of Delta strain that is 78.3% against 17.4% of Alpha strain detected in 8 samples. It means the pathogen is changing, it said in a statement.

As earlier reported, coronavirus cases are surging in the city. The epidemiological situation has worsened due to the spread of Delta variant. He also told about the potential 4th coronavirus wave.

