36 COVID-19 cases reported in Atyrau rgn in past 24 hrs

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 September 2021, 16:42
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has added 36 fresh coronavirus cases over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports

The press service of the health office of Atyrau region said that 36 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region in the past 24 hours. Of the daily case count, Atyrau city has logged 22 infections. Four more COVID-19 cases have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

Two daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region’s Isatay district, three in Kyzylkoginsk district, and 12 in Kurmangazinsk district.

According to the press service, of the 36 daily cases, 22 are with symptoms and 14 without symptoms. 121 people have beaten the virus in the region over the past day.

786 Atyrau region residents with COVID-19 are under treatment at home, 112 are being treated at the modular hospital, 66 at the second regional hospital, five at the phthisiopulmonary center, 59 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 75 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «yellow zone» for the coronavirus spread.


