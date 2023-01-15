36 bodies recovered from crashed passenger plane in Nepal

15 January 2023, 14:24

KATHMANDU. KAZINFORM At least 36 dead bodies have been recovered after a local passenger plane with 72 people onboard crashed in the Pokhara region in central Nepal on Sunday, a local official said, Xinhua reports.

Thirty-six dead bodies have been brought out from the wreckage and the fire has been put off, Tek Bahadur K.C, chief district officer of the Kaski district, told Xinhua from the crash site.

The ill-fated ATR-72 plane from Yeti Airlines was flying to Pokhara from Kathmandu and crashed just a few minutes before landing, Jagannath Niroula, spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, told Xinhua.

The plane was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members, including 15 foreigners, Niroula said.

Photo: shine.cn