Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

36 bodies recovered from crashed passenger plane in Nepal

15 January 2023, 14:24
36 bodies recovered from crashed passenger plane in Nepal

KATHMANDU. KAZINFORM At least 36 dead bodies have been recovered after a local passenger plane with 72 people onboard crashed in the Pokhara region in central Nepal on Sunday, a local official said, Xinhua reports.

Thirty-six dead bodies have been brought out from the wreckage and the fire has been put off, Tek Bahadur K.C, chief district officer of the Kaski district, told Xinhua from the crash site.

The ill-fated ATR-72 plane from Yeti Airlines was flying to Pokhara from Kathmandu and crashed just a few minutes before landing, Jagannath Niroula, spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, told Xinhua.

The plane was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members, including 15 foreigners, Niroula said.


Photo: shine.cn

Related news
All aboard plane that crashed in Nepal died — airline
Теги:
Read also
Four Brazilians picked to referee 2023 Women’s World Cup
Over 100 traffic accidents reported amid heavy snowfall in S Korea's eastern province
UN chief calls for renewable energy ‘revolution’ for a brighter global future
All aboard plane that crashed in Nepal died — airline
China says 60,000 people have died of Covid since early December
S. Korean population falls for 3rd consecutive year in 2022
Explosion hits gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia
COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Sat. tally in 3 months in South Korea
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh FM meets Ambassador of Malaysia
2 President Tokayev arrives in UAE
3 Kazakhstan, Slovakia celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
4 36 bodies recovered from crashed passenger plane in Nepal
5 S. Korean population falls for 3rd consecutive year in 2022

News