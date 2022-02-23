36,000 get revaccinated in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 36,000 people have been revaccinated in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional health office, to date 267,890 people have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines, while 252,764 people have been fully immunized against the novel coronavirus.

A total of 6,798 people, including teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers, have been vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

Teenagers get vaccinated only with the written consent of their parents or legal guardians.

Earlier it was reported that Atyrau region registered no new COVID-19 cases in the past day.