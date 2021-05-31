Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  West Kazakhstan region

359 COVID-19 cases registered in W Kazakhstan rgn in 4 days

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
31 May 2021, 17:46
359 COVID-19 cases registered in W Kazakhstan rgn in 4 days

URALSK. KAZINFORM – 359 people have contracted the coronavirus infection in West Kazakhstan region in the past four days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

West Kazakhstan region’s sanitary epidemiological department said that out of the 359 cases, 262 are symptomatic and 97 are asymptomatic ones.

217 people sought medical assistance for SARS symptoms, 83 were contacts, 50 underwent preventive checkups, and four were tested before being admitted to hospitals.

Out of the infected, 160 were from Uralsk city, 65 from Bautereksk district, 59 from Borlinsk district, 19 from Akzhaiyk district, 17 from Taskalinsk district.

The region has reported a total of 22,502 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. 17,569 have so far recovered from COVID-19 in the region. The death toll stands at 337.

Uralsk city accounts for 12,658 COVID-19 cases out of the total caseload, Baitereksk district – 2,648, Borlinsk district – 2,495, Terektinsk – 951, and Akzhaiyk district – 772.


West Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events