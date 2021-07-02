Go to the main site
    353 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Almaty city

    2 July 2021, 13:55

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 353 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The city public health department said in a statement that 46 people have been released from hospitals after beating COVID-19. 115 people have been hospitalized for the coronavirus infection.

    58 Almaty residents are staying at the intensive care units, while 25 are on life support.

    Since February 1, 2021 472,444 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection. In the past 24 hours 10,899 have been inoculated against COVID-19. Of 472,444, 81,202 are people aged 60 or more.

    Presently 208 vaccination rooms function at healthcare facilities, schools, culture and sport facilities as well as shopping malls in Almaty city.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
