Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

353 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Almaty city

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 July 2021, 13:55
353 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 353 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The city public health department said in a statement that 46 people have been released from hospitals after beating COVID-19. 115 people have been hospitalized for the coronavirus infection.

58 Almaty residents are staying at the intensive care units, while 25 are on life support.

Since February 1, 2021 472,444 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection. In the past 24 hours 10,899 have been inoculated against COVID-19. Of 472,444, 81,202 are people aged 60 or more.

Presently 208 vaccination rooms function at healthcare facilities, schools, culture and sport facilities as well as shopping malls in Almaty city.


Almaty   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital