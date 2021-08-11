Go to the main site
    350 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty rgn

    11 August 2021, 19:08

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM 350 more COVID-19 cases were recorded in Almaty region for the past 24 hours, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    As of August 10, there were registered 35,523 laboratory confirmed cases, including 23,949 symptomatic. 350 more COVID-19 cases were recorded in Almaty region for the past 24 hours. The most cases were detected for the past week in Alakol district up to 2.1%.

    28 schoolchildren and 4 students were tested positive for COVID-19.

    28,854 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals, 71 for the past 24 hours.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty region Coronavirus Regions COVID-19 Healthcare
