Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty region

350 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 August 2021, 19:08
350 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty rgn

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM 350 more COVID-19 cases were recorded in Almaty region for the past 24 hours, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

As of August 10, there were registered 35,523 laboratory confirmed cases, including 23,949 symptomatic. 350 more COVID-19 cases were recorded in Almaty region for the past 24 hours. The most cases were detected for the past week in Alakol district up to 2.1%.

28 schoolchildren and 4 students were tested positive for COVID-19.

28,854 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals, 71 for the past 24 hours.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   Regions   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires