    35 PCR swabs studied to detect Omicron strain in Kazakhstan

    8 December 2021, 13:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chief medical officer of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beisenova spoke of the work ongoing to detect the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At a briefing Baisenova said that the city’s epidemiological service carries out a monitoring to detect and study new COVID-19 strains so as to identify the dominant one every other month.

    According to her, some PCR swabs are being studied and to be sequenced at the laboratory facility of the Centre of Expertise of Nur-Sultan city.

    «35 PCR swabs are being studied to detect whether the Omicron COVID-19 strain circulates in the capital and country,» Beisenova said.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Omicron
