35 passengers without PCR tests placed under quarantine in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 674 air passengers arrived in Nur-Sultan on the night of November 1st to 2nd.

As 35 of them had no medical certificates showing PCR test results they were taken to the quarantine centre, the city airport’s press service reports. It tested negative all of them will go home.

Five international flights landed in Nur-Sultan on the night of November 1st to 2nd.