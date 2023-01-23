Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan

23 January 2023, 09:06
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,837 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan to date. Of them, 139 are in hospitals, and 1,698 are at home care, the Ministry of Healthcare said.

The condition of eight patients is estimated as serious. Five patients are critically ill, and three more are on life support.

According to the Ministry, 35 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in 24 hours.

Since the pandemic beginning, the country’s total tally of coronavirus cases has reached 1,405,452. 90,680 people have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.



