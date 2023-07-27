Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.81 eur/kzt 489.28

    rub/kzt 4.53 cny/kzt 61.59
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    35 mn Italians on summer holiday, 90% remain in Italy

    27 July 2023, 20:44

    ROME. KAZINFORM Nearly 35 million Italians out of a population of just under 59 million has already taken or will be spending at least one night on holiday away from home this summer, Federalberghi said on Thursday.

    Some 89.6% of Italian holidaymakers will remain in the country, with 82.3% of the total choosing to spend their vacation on the coast, 8.5% in the mountains and 2.7% in art cities, added the hoteliers' association, ANSA reports.

    Seaside locations are the destination of choice for the 10.4% of Italian holidaymakers who will go abroad, with 59.7% of the total spending their time off by the sea, Federalberghi said.

    The average total expenditure including travel, food, accommodation and entertainment is 972 euros per person and total turnover is expected to be 33.8 billion euros.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Tourism World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Each international tourist brings USD 1,500 on average to Kazakhstan
    How much time do foreign tourists spend in Kazakhstan
    U.S. tops list of tourists to Israel
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan Labour Confederation calls to revise contract between Government and ArcelorMittal
    2 Special commission to conduct all-round investigation into cause of Kazakhstanskaya mine incident
    3 August 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Body of miner killed in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine identified
    5 Kazakhstani companies showcase pasta, conserves at Urumqi exhibition