35 mn Italians on summer holiday, 90% remain in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM Nearly 35 million Italians out of a population of just under 59 million has already taken or will be spending at least one night on holiday away from home this summer, Federalberghi said on Thursday.

Some 89.6% of Italian holidaymakers will remain in the country, with 82.3% of the total choosing to spend their vacation on the coast, 8.5% in the mountains and 2.7% in art cities, added the hoteliers' association, ANSA reports.

Seaside locations are the destination of choice for the 10.4% of Italian holidaymakers who will go abroad, with 59.7% of the total spending their time off by the sea, Federalberghi said.

The average total expenditure including travel, food, accommodation and entertainment is 972 euros per person and total turnover is expected to be 33.8 billion euros.