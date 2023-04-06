35 houses flooded in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM 35 houses and 60 backyards were flooded in the village of Karamyrza in Kostanay region. The Tyuntyugur river level rose by 23 centimeters over the past 24 hours to reach the village in 6-7 hours causing flooding, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kostanay regional emergency situations department.

No casualties were reported.

Rescuers evacuated people. 23 of them moved to their relatives living in the next street.

25 people, 6 units of equipment, and 14 motor pumps are engaged in flood mitigation.

Over the last 24 hours over 53,000 cubic meters of water were pumped out, and over 400 sandbags were placed at large.