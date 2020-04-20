Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    35 evacuated due to apartment fire in Nur-Sultan

    20 April 2020, 11:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 35 people have been evacuated due to an apartment fire in the Kazakh capital this morning, Kazinform reports.

    According to the emergencies department, the fire started at around 8:00 am Nur-Sultan time at a residential complex in Mustafin Street. The firefighters were dispatched to the scene immediately.

    According to reports, the fire started on a balcony of the apartment on the second floor. The firefighters evacuated 35 people, including 15 children, from the residential complex.

    The fire was extinguish by 8:13 am. No casualties or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is to be determined.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Incidents Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Father and son die in road accident in Kostanay rgn
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future