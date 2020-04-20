Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
35 evacuated due to apartment fire in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 April 2020, 11:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 35 people have been evacuated due to an apartment fire in the Kazakh capital this morning, Kazinform reports.

According to the emergencies department, the fire started at around 8:00 am Nur-Sultan time at a residential complex in Mustafin Street. The firefighters were dispatched to the scene immediately.

According to reports, the fire started on a balcony of the apartment on the second floor. The firefighters evacuated 35 people, including 15 children, from the residential complex.

The fire was extinguish by 8:13 am. No casualties or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is to be determined.


