Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Karaganda region

35 employees of Kazakhmys mine contracted coronavirus infection

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
21 May 2020, 08:16
35 employees of Kazakhmys mine contracted coronavirus infection

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – 35 coronavirus-positive employees of Nurkazgan mine of the Kazakhmys LLP were detected, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The production cycle at the mine is suspended.

According to the press service of Kazakhmys LLP, the first case of coronavirus infection at the site was recorded on May 6. One COVID-19 positive man, three closely contacted and 21 potentially contacted workers were quarantined. The management of the company made a decision to conduct a PCR laboratory testing among employees of the mine. According to the results, 35 workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

The production cycle at the mine is suspended. Repair and maintenance work is carried out by 100 people per shift.

The Nurkazgan mine is located 70 km from the city of Karaganda. The total number of employees including contractors is more than 1,100 people.


Coronavirus   Karaganda region   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people