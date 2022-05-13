Go to the main site
    35 degrees Celsius heat to grip Kazakhstan

    13 May 2022, 18:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Warm spell and occasional rain are forecast for Kazakhstan for May 14-16, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    According to the Mets, a warm section of the North Atlantic cyclone and associated fronts will influence the weather in Kazakhstan this weekend, bringing rain. The country's east, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas are to expect heavy rain with thunderstorms and hail, as well as high wind.

    Temperature is to rise to 17-25 degrees Celsius in the west, north, east, and center and to 23-35 degrees Celsius in the south at daytime.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

