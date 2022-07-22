Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
35 COVID-19 patients in intensive care across Kazakhstan
22 July 2022 18:04

35 COVID-19 patients in intensive care across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 35 COVID-19 patients are treated at intensive care and critical care units across Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Deputy head of the medical aid organization department of the Ministry of Healthcare Kulyaim Birzhanova told a press briefing of the Central Communications Service on Friday that the majority of COVID-19 patients - 15 - are treated in Nur-Sultan. Of 35, five COVID-19 patients are getting treatment in Kyzylorda region, while Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions account for three critical COVID-19 patients each.

According to the Ministry, mobile medical teams responded to 815,423 calls in the first half of 2022. The highest number of calls was registered in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Karaganda region.

It was revealed earlier that 33,7% of recent COVID-19 cases fall at children, while adults account for 66,3% of fresh infections.

The COVID-19 morbidity had reportedly increased 3.2 times in the country in the past week from 2,558 to 8,156 COVID-19 cases.

In the past day alone Kazakhstan added 2,480 cases of the coronavirus infection. 80% of those who tested positive for COVID-19 had been vaccinated or revaccinated more than six months ago.


Related news
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Read also
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
3 Denis Yevseyev loses in Svijany Open 1st round
4 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
5 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h

News

Archive