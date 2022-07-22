22 July 2022 18:04

35 COVID-19 patients in intensive care across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 35 COVID-19 patients are treated at intensive care and critical care units across Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Deputy head of the medical aid organization department of the Ministry of Healthcare Kulyaim Birzhanova told a press briefing of the Central Communications Service on Friday that the majority of COVID-19 patients - 15 - are treated in Nur-Sultan. Of 35, five COVID-19 patients are getting treatment in Kyzylorda region, while Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions account for three critical COVID-19 patients each.

According to the Ministry, mobile medical teams responded to 815,423 calls in the first half of 2022. The highest number of calls was registered in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Karaganda region.

It was revealed earlier that 33,7% of recent COVID-19 cases fall at children, while adults account for 66,3% of fresh infections.

The COVID-19 morbidity had reportedly increased 3.2 times in the country in the past week from 2,558 to 8,156 COVID-19 cases.

In the past day alone Kazakhstan added 2,480 cases of the coronavirus infection. 80% of those who tested positive for COVID-19 had been vaccinated or revaccinated more than six months ago.