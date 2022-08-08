8 August 2022 09:07

35 coronavirus patients in Kazakhstan in critical condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAINFORM As of August 4 this year 27,116 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

1,466 people are staying in the hospitals, 26,650 are treated at home. Of which 35 are in critical condition, 8 in extremely critical condition, while 4 are on life support.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan confirmed 1,373 more COVID cases, total at 1,368,205.