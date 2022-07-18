Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • 349 suspects under arrest following January events

    18 July 2022 16:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over 30 thousand investigations on the January riots have been carried out in eight regions of the country, Kazinform correspodnent reports.

    Speaking at a briefing today, Deputy Chief of the Prosecution Service of the Prosecutor-General's Office Yerldos Kilymzhanov said that over 30 thousand investigations on the January riots have been conducted in eight regions of the country. Up to 4 thousand forensic examinations have been scheduled.

    According to him, 349 suspected persons are in custody.

    «It was established that they took an active part in riots, burning buildings, stealing guns, armed attacks on government facilities, and security force official. There is sufficient information on each arrestee on their involvement in crimes. In total, 429 criminal cases, on which 545 persons were found guilty, have been taken to court regarding the January riots,» Kilymzhanov concluded.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Prosecutor General's Office #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association