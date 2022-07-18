Qazaq TV
349 suspects under arrest following January events
18 July 2022 16:16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over 30 thousand investigations on the January riots have been carried out in eight regions of the country, Kazinform correspodnent reports.

Speaking at a briefing today, Deputy Chief of the Prosecution Service of the Prosecutor-General's Office Yerldos Kilymzhanov said that over 30 thousand investigations on the January riots have been conducted in eight regions of the country. Up to 4 thousand forensic examinations have been scheduled.

According to him, 349 suspected persons are in custody.

«It was established that they took an active part in riots, burning buildings, stealing guns, armed attacks on government facilities, and security force official. There is sufficient information on each arrestee on their involvement in crimes. In total, 429 criminal cases, on which 545 persons were found guilty, have been taken to court regarding the January riots,» Kilymzhanov concluded.



