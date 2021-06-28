Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    345 being treated at COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau region

    28 June 2021, 21:47

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The number of new coronavirus cases doesn’t decrease in Atyrau region. 345 people are being treated at COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau region as of now, Kazinform reports.

    73 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the regional healthcare department reports. 54 of them were recorded in the city of Atyrau, 12 at Tengiz oilfield. 41 have clinical symptoms of the virus.

    Over the last 24 hours 21 patients recovered from coronavirus. 397 people are receiving treatment at home, 131 in the modular hospital, 65 in the district infectious diseases hospitals.

    As earlier reported, Atyrau region is in the ‘red zone’.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    2 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    3 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    4 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region