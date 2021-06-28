Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
345 being treated at COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 June 2021, 21:47
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The number of new coronavirus cases doesn’t decrease in Atyrau region. 345 people are being treated at COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau region as of now, Kazinform reports.

73 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the regional healthcare department reports. 54 of them were recorded in the city of Atyrau, 12 at Tengiz oilfield. 41 have clinical symptoms of the virus.

Over the last 24 hours 21 patients recovered from coronavirus. 397 people are receiving treatment at home, 131 in the modular hospital, 65 in the district infectious diseases hospitals.

As earlier reported, Atyrau region is in the ‘red zone’.


