341 classes in Almaty region under COVID-19 quarantine

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 September 2021, 12:04
ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM 583 coronavirus cases were detected among pupils between September 1 and 17 in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

Out of which 214 were not school-related cases. 355 cases were recorded during offline schooling and 14 while studying online.

As a result, 341 classes in 166 schools of the region were put under quarantine. 5,042 schoolchildren moved to online learning, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

Besides, 88 teachers were tested positive for coronavirus during September 1-17, 32 of them contracted virus during summer vacations.


