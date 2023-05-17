34% of scientists are under 35 years old in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is currently facing an issue of scientific senior personnel ageing, science and higher education minister of the country Sayasat Nurbek told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, there are 22,456 scientific personnel in the country, of whom 37% are with scientist and academic degrees. Young scientists under 35 years old account for 34%, scientists aged 35-54 make up 43%, and those over 55 years old account for 23% of the total scientists in the country.

He went on to add that the country is currently facing an issue of scientific senior personnel ageing.

The science and higher education minister said that the number of organizations subordinate to the state sector account for 26%, and that that of business organizations 43% in the field of science, noting that businesses began investing in research work.



