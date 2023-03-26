34 COVID cases reported in Kazakhstan over 24 hr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 34 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

As of March 26, some 1,737 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan. Of which 152 patients are staying in the hospitals, while 1,585 are treated at home.

Three are in critical condition, two are in extremely critical condition and three are on life support.