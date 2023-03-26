Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

34 COVID cases reported in Kazakhstan over 24 hr

26 March 2023, 14:21
34 COVID cases reported in Kazakhstan over 24 hr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 34 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

As of March 26, some 1,737 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan. Of which 152 patients are staying in the hospitals, while 1,585 are treated at home.

Three are in critical condition, two are in extremely critical condition and three are on life support.


Related news
Kazakhstan records over 50 new COVID cases
Over 60 more tested positive for COVID-19
Over 70 new COVID cases detected in Kazakhstan last day
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev fails to reach San Luis Potosi quarter finals
Unsteady weather forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan Apr 8
Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin loses in 2023 Murcia Open quarterfinal
Almaty hosts Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Cup
Government backs further development of mature oilfields
Terrorism situation in SCO region remains complicated and dynamic – National Security Committee
Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches Murcia Open quarterfinal
Saudi Conglomerate Invited to Astana International Forum
News Partner
Popular
1 Over 300 athletes to compete at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Kazakh capital
2 Saudi Conglomerate Invited to Astana International Forum
3 Terrorism situation in SCO region remains complicated and dynamic – National Security Committee
4 Kyrgyzstan to extend simplified visa regime with 11 foreign countries
5 Reed fires completely extinguished in wetlands in Atyrau region

News